Numerous services, ceremonies and parades were held throughout Greene County between Nov. 6 and Nov. 11 in recognition of Veterans Day and the many local men and women who have served or are serving in the U.S. military.
Each program and parade gave area residents the opportunity to honor, remember and express their gratitude to past and present service members who fought — and in some cases, died — for the Red, White and Blue.
Several programs were held Nov. 6, including a special event that was held at the Greene County Fairgrounds. The “Fly Our Flag” program held to honor area veterans featured an “Opposite Parade,” where parade participants were lined up for spectators.
Following the parade, the program featured patriotic music and readings, a keynote address by Greene County Commissioner Betsy McClure, a firing squad tribute and the playing of “Taps.”
This event was coordinated through the efforts of Greene County Veterans Council, the county commissioners, Greene County Chamber of Commerce, Pennsylvania CareerLink of Greene County and many volunteers.
During her keynote speech, McClure said the freedoms and liberties enjoyed by Americans exist because of veterans.
“My gratitude to our veterans, active duty and reservist is great,” she said. “As many of us are well aware, several of our soldiers have given the ultimate sacrifice – their precious lives – so that we can gather freely here today. We must not take that lightly.”
McClure commended area veterans not just for their service but also for their assistance in the community.
“In Greene County, we have around 3,000 veterans and that is truly reflective in our community,” she said. “Our veterans are always there to step up and assist in any way possible.”
McClure also encouraged veterans to visit the county’s veterans affairs office if they need assistance.
“Our veterans affairs office is located in the Greene County Office Building in the basement, which makes it convenient to enter from the ground level with handicap accessible parking,” she said.
“No veteran should pay for any services through our veterans affairs office and the County welcomes any questions or concerns. Our staff is there to help you and your families.”
Earlier in the day, Commissioner Mike Belding served as the keynote speaker for a service hosted by Greensboro VFW Post 6303, which was held to commemorate the dedication of new banners honoring area veterans that are being placed around Greensboro.
In his address, Belding – a retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel – discussed why Veterans Day is so important.
“It is an honor to stand before you and speak about something I hold so dearly – recognizing the men and women who bravely and selflessly serve our country,” he said. “There is a day in the spring, Memorial Day, when remember those who served and not come home; but Veterans Day is the day when across America, in gatherings large and small, we pause to remember all of those who served.”
As for the commemoration, Belding said those present were given a unique opportunity to honor veterans who can be called “Home Town Heroes.”
“Among its notable contributions in our history, Greensboro is known for its connections to the coal industry, pottery and glass manufacturing. Today, we recognize Greensboro for its veterans,” he said. “Through the efforts of community leaders, particularly Lisa Rumble Miller and her team, we recognize Greensboro residents who have served their country.
“There are newly placed throughout the town honoring our ‘Home Town Heroes.’ Surnames like Brewer, Hunnell and Zalar highlight dedicated individuals serving their country,” he continued. “You’ll also notice families who have a tradition of service, names like Boone, Hardy, Shubert, Wilson and Yoskovich appear multiple times throughout the community indicating decades of honorable service to our country.
“Today, we pay special attention to these veterans and their families and continue to b grateful for their contributions.”
Other Veterans Day services held in Greene County included the dedication of a new monument at the Bobtown Honor Roll Nov. 7, which has been erected for three hometown Vietnam veterans originally from Bobtown - Daniel Allum, Joseph Paul Antonelli and Keith Held.
The effort to permanently memorialize the three fallen Vietnam veterans in their hometown was spearheaded by John Michniak, a Bobtown resident and a retired corrections officer at the county’s state prison. The granite stone memorial was financed through community donations.
On Nov. 11, a program was held at Greene County Veterans Memorial Park to dedicate the addition of 300 bricks on two new memorial walls. Don Martin, a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, served as keynote speaker and. the Greene County Honor Guard presented Colors and “Taps.” Ten new benches were also unveiled during the ceremony.
School districts also held Veterans Day services Nov. 11. Carmichaels Area High School presented a parade and program with Carmichaels American Legion Post 400; Waynesburg Central Elementary School presented a school-wide video to honor area veterans; and West Greene School District presented a virtual tribute to veterans that aired on the school district website.
