Accidental shooting
State police said someone was accidentially shot on Marianna Road in Morgan Township around 3:45 p.m. Jan. 23. The person suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Head-on collision
State police said driver Kersha L. Garber of Wind Ridge crossed the double yellow line along East Roy Furman Highway around 12:45 a.m. Jan. 24 and hit driver Devvin T. Lee of Penfield head on. Garber was ejected from the vehicle and flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Lee was transported to Washington Health System Greene with minor injuries and later released.
Drug possession
State police said a man, who was found with suspected narcotics and paraphernalia, was taken to the ER at Washington Health Systems Greene Jan. 22.
Alleged harassment
State police said a Clarksville man, 49, was cited with harassment following a verbal argument with a 49-year-old Clarksville woman at their Marianna Road residence around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22.
