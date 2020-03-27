Theft
A red Honda 125 trike was reported stolen from a basement sometime between March 1 and Friday.
Terroristic threats
Jet J. Thomas, 44, of Mount Morris was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault.
Friday, March 27, 2020
Updated: March 27, 2020
