Hidden fugitive
State police in Waynesburg charged Dru Thomas, 59, of Waynesburg for allegedly hiding Peter Fanase, 36, of Waynesburg, who had an active arrest warrant.
Carmichaels man charged
Paul E. Ball, 52, of Carmichaels was charged with writing bad checks.
Burglary reported
State police are investigating two break-ins that occurred at Carol Maurin’s Beauty Salon, in the 200 block of South Market Street, that happened Thursday and Friday. Police said the salon was broken into two days in a row and that the unknown individual used a brick to break a rear window to gain entry. State police said the burglar ate food from inside a refrigerator and stole multiple throw pillows and blankets from a couch. Police said it is possible the burglar is homeless.
