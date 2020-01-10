Prison shut down
SCI-Greene in Franklin Township was placed on lockdown on Jan. 2 after an inmate, according to prison officials, attacked two corrections officers around 5 p.m. As of Jan. 4 the prison was still on lockdown and the prison official was unsure of when the lockdown would be lifted. The officers were treated by prison medical staff and transferred via ambulance to a hospital for further treatment.
Drop in DUIS
State police recently released data on this year's holiday traffic enforcement, which showed a decrease in fatal crashes over Christmas and a decrease in DUI arrests over New Year's. State police in Troop B, which covers Greene, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland and Allegheny, made 29 DUI arrests during New Year's. That's the state's second highest rate. There were 25 crashes in the coverage area from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, which included six injuries and two alcohol-related crashes.
