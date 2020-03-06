Theft reported
State police said someone stole cash belonging to Peter Forgen, 36, of Waynesburg from a Ford Explorer parked at 318 Mountainview Gardens, Greene County between 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.
Harassment alleged
State police cited Timothy Wise, 27, of Spraggs for allegedly harassing Mike Smith, 56, of Waynesburg at 106 Mountainview Gardens Road at about midnight Jan. 8. Wise entered a guilty plea Jan. 23.
Carmichaels man charged
State police arrested Christopher Uveges, 40, of Carmichaels for allegedly threatening a 16-year-old Clarksville girl on the phone Friday afternoon. He was arraigned on a $35,000 bond and lodged in Greene County jail.
Burglary reported
Kevin Temple, 52, of Waynesburg reported to state police in Waynesburg someone broke into his 312 Tollgate Run apartment between 5 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday and stole belongings.
