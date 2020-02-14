Drug charges
State police charged Paulalynn Jean Dailey, 28, of Bentleyville and Brian Keith Karadavut, 32, of Cumberland Township were each charged with possession with intent to deliver, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property. Police said Dailey had a bench warrant out for her arrest, and, on Jan. 21, they responded to a Carmichaels apartment following reports she had crashed a car she was loaned. Upon their arrival, according to police, Karadavut fled the scene with a backpack belonging to Dailey. Police arrested him and said the backpack contained a handgun.
Fleeing police charge
Dakota Skyler Palone, 20, of Jefferson Township was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and several traffic violations on Jan. 28. According to the criminal complaint, police attempted to pull Palone over for an expired registration on East Roy Furman Highway when Palone sped away, ignoring stop signs and causing other drivers to swerve to avoid hitting him. Police said Palone’s car got stuck in a ditch on Stewarts Road and Palone fled into a wooded area. He was released from Greene County Prison after posting $10,000 bond.
DUI, fleeing police charge
State Police in Waynesburg charged Raymond D. Wise, 61, who is listed as homeless, for allegedly fleeing while driving under the influence on Feb. 1. According to police Wise was straddling the dashed line on I-79 for about 10 seconds, initiating a traffic stop. Wise allegedly continued driving and crossed into the adjacent lane multiple times until exiting the highway at Garards Fort. According to court documents, about 12 minutes into the pursuit, Wise traveled off Kirby Road and onto an embankment, where the vehicle flipped onto its roof. Wise reportedly told police he consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana that evening. Police said he was driving without insurance. Wise was transported to Ruby Memorial and treated for injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.