Car thefts
State police are investigating thefts from two cars in Franklin Township on the evening of Jan. 13 and morning of Jan. 14. According to police, a driver’s license, Social Security card, debit card and a Concordia medical bag were stolen. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police in Waynesburg at 724-627-6151.
Sentence in stabbing set aside
Christina L. Lorenz, 34, of Mount Morris, was sentenced to 20 to 60 months in state prison last year for stabbing Tyler Spacht of Mount Morris seven times during an argument at their home. She appealed the sentence and, in an order issued last week, the appeals court remanded the case for an evidentiary hearing. Lorenz maintains that she stabbed Spacht in self-defense, claiming he was sexually assaulting her at gunpoint. If a Greene County judge determines there is no reason for a new trial after the hearing, Lorenz’s sentence could be imposed again. She was convicted of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Drug charges
Stephanie Deynzer and Justin Miller, both 33 and of Waynesburg, were charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance by borough police on Jan. 13. Deynzer also received charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and summary traffic offenses. According to the criminal complaint, police pulled Deynzer over at around 1:30 p.m. for burnt out brake lights. Police said methamphetamine and suspected heroin were found in the vehicle. Both Deynzer and Miller were released after posting $2,500 and $30,000 bonds, respectively.
Two SCI-Greene assaults
State police report that Adam Brown, 28, of Erie, who is serving a sentence at the State Correctional Institute Greene for attempted homicide, robbery and aggravated assault, urinated on a corrections officer early this month. According to police the incident occurred on Jan. 1 around 7:40 a.m., while Brown was in the medical unit. Police said Brown had covered the windows of his cell and when the prison guard was in front of the cell door Brown allegedly sprayed urine through a small opening onto the officer’s face and clothes. The officer was treated for exposure to bodily fluids, and his uniform and radio had to be replaced, which police say cost $1,047. Since his incarceration, Brown has faced additional charges of aggravated harassment by a prisoner, simple assault, tampering with public records and making a false report. This incident preceded another assault the following day, in which another inmate assaulted two prison guards around 5 p.m. This led to a several-day lock down. Both officers were transported to the hospital for treatment. Police said they are continuing to investigate the second assault and haven’t identified the accused inmate.
