Crash lawsuit transferred to federal court
A lawsuit filed against a West Virginia trucking company over a vehicle accident involving two tractor-trailers was transferred from Greene County Common Pleas Court to federal court.
The civil complaint was filed on behalf of husband and wife Ronald and Roxana Tasker of Maryland against Double Z Trucking, Double Z Transportation, Andy Haddix and Tommie Loudin over a crash that occurred on May 7, 2018, along Interstate 79 in Franklin Township, Greene County.
Prior to the collision, Ronald Tasker was driving a tractor-trailer in the right southbound lane while Haddix was driving a tractor-trailer leased by Loudin and owned by Double Z, according to the suit.
The vehicle driven by Haddix hit a pickup truck with flashing lights traveling behind the tractor-trailer driven by Ronald Tasker, and continued on, striking the rear of Ronald Tasker’s vehicle, the complaint alleged.
The collision resulted in severe injuries to Ronald Tasker including spinal disc bulges, concussion, pain in the neck, back, abdominal and knee; headaches, muscle spasms, impaired coordination, neuropathy and severe shock, according to the suit.
The notice of removal from Greene County court indicated the damages being sought were in excess of the $75,000 statutory arbitration limits.
Waynesburg man pleads guilty
A Waynesburg man pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics and firearms laws.
Julius M. Hurt, 34, entered pleas to possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine and possession of a firearm on Thursday.
On May 3, 2017, Waynesburg police were dispatched to the area of the Greene County Courthouse after receiving 911 calls that Hurt was seen carrying two guns.
Police said he had two pistols. The indictment in the case notes that he was prohibited from carrying firearms because of prior convictions.
Authorities also found him in possession of heroin and cocaine.
Paraphernalia used to package the drugs was found at a home he stayed at, federal prosecutors said.
U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer will sentence Hurt on July 29. The law provides for a sentence of not less than five years in prison, up to a life sentence. He could also face a fine of up to $1.25 million.
Federal authorities credited the ATF, state police and Waynesburg police for their respective roles in the investigation.
Franklin man jailed for hiding runaway teen
State police arrested a Franklin Township man after he was accused of lying to police about a runaway teenager being in his home.
Cortland James Rogers, 26, of 416 Mountain View Road, faces charges of interference with custody of children, concealment of the whereabouts of a child and corruption of minors.
According to the criminal complaint, a 16-year-old girl was reported missing on Feb. 10. Information about her identity was redacted from charging documents.
Police said the girl had run away before and gone to Rogers’ home because the two wanted to be in a relationship.
State troopers went to Rogers’ residence on Feb. 12 and 13, and both times Rogers denied that the girl was there.
On Feb. 12, police searched the home and did not find her.
Her parents found her hiding in a cabinet under the sink at Rogers’ home Feb. 16, the complaint states.
She told police she had been there the whole time she was missing.
According to the complaint, she hid in kitchen cabinets or in the shower whenever someone came looking for her.
She also said Rogers gave her marijuana that was potentially laced with other substances, police said.
Rogers was arraigned before District Judge David Balint the evening of Feb. 16.
Balint sent Rogers to Greene County Prison on $100,000 bond.
