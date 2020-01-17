Commissioners
Newly elected Mike Belding and Betsy McClure, and reelected Blair Zimmerman, held their first agenda and board meetings on Jan. 8 and 9, respectively. The meetings were livestreamed on the commissioners’ Facebook page for the purpose of being more transparent with government decisions, for residents unable to attend the 10 a.m. sessions, Belding said. The next commissioners meetings will take place on the last week of January, instead of the usual third week, due to a prior commitment. Therefore, the agenda meeting will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 29, and the commissioners board meeting, as well as the salary, retirement and prison board meetings will take place on Thursday, Jan. 30. Those who cannot attend will be able to watch the sessions at facebook.com/GreeneCountyCommissioners.
Fleeing police
Terri Lynn Black, 54, of East Bethlehem was charged with fleeing or tempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia by state police on Jan. 6. According to the criminal complaint, police attempted to pull Black over on Route 188 around 9 p.m. on Jan. 5 for a burned-out headlight. Black fled at a “very high speed” and committed several traffic violations, according to police. Police were able to stop and arrest Black on Route 88 in East Bethlehem Township and placed in Greene County Prison on $10,000 bond, set by District Judge Glenn Bates.
