Man charged
Ryan C. O’Hara, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Bad checks
Roberta A. Roupe, 34, of Nemacolin, was charged with writing bad checks.
Friday, March 20, 2020 3:06 AM
