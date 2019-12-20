Sheriff’s report
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the following activity report for November. The office: processed 27 civil actions and served documents to 26 defendants related to civil actions, processed two real estate sales and served papers related to one real estate sale, processed two personal property actions and served documents to one defendant involving a personal property action, processed nine protection-from-abuse actions and served papers related to five, processed 94 conceal carry licenses and one license to sell firearms, served eight warrants, made 14 traffic stops and transported 40 county inmates.
Alleged assault
William Lewis, 26, of Cumberland Township was charged with simple assault and harassment earlier this month by township police. According to the criminal complaint, Lewis punched his mother and brother at his residence on Dec. 4 around 7:15 p.m. He was released on $1,000 unsecured bond, set by District Judge Lee Watson.
Theft
Michael Dominic Giacobbe, of Philadelphia was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft of services, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and false identification to law enforcement by state police on Dec. 7. According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 5 Giacobbe took a taxi from Bridgeville to Carnegie, and finally the Greene County Fairgrounds. He jumped out of the cab with the driver’s iPhone after 7 p.m. At about 1 a.m. Giacobbe was at the 7-Eleven on East High Street and refusing to leave the store, so he was arrested. Police said he initially gave them a false name. Giacobbe was placed in the Greene County Prison on $15,000 bond, set by District Judge Lee Watson.
Trespassing
Kyle Tracey Gray, 26, of Franklin Township was charged with criminal trespass and harassment by township police. According to the criminal complaint Gray broke into a home on Dec. 7 during the day. He was placed in Greene County Prison.
Alleged assault
Cortasia Nichole Coates, 20, of Waynesburg was charged with simple assault and harassment on Dec. 8 by state police. According to the criminal complaint Coates hit her boyfriend with a flashlight multiple times at Mountain View Garden Apartments that afternoon. Coates was released on her own recognizance.
PennDOT honors fallen
The state Department of Transportation announced a statewide effort to memorialize fallen employees with bridge dedications. PennDOT described itself as being in the beginning stages of honoring employees who died on duty since 1970. The agency hopes to work with the General Assembly to pass a naming authorization bill in Spring 2020. A press release identifies the following who lost their lives while working or on their way to work in District 12, which covers Fayette, Greene and Washington counties: Thomas Haragos of Fayette (Oct. 3, 1974), Robert Queen of Washington County (Oct. 31, 1978) and Joseph Couch of Washington County (sEPT. 18, 1990). A complete list of the 89 employees to be memorialized through this program can be found at www.penndot.gov.
