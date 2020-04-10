Burglar flees on UTV
Waynesburg state police said troopers responded to a report of a burglary at a commercial facility on Bald Hill Church Road Thursday at 2 p.m. Witnesses said that the actor fled on a side-by-side UTV, crashing through a gate, according to police, who searched the area but could not find the person. Police listed BMS Natural Resources of Milton, West Virginia, as the victim.
Assault by prisoner
According to Waynesburg state police, Shane Black, 25, of Greensboro was in state police custody at Greene County Prison Saturday at 3:25 p.m., when he resisted trooper and prison staff efforts to place him in a cell. Police said Black bit Shad Hixenbaugh, 36, of Waynesburg, causing visible injury with purple and red markings. Black was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. Police said Black had been transported to the prison after he was charged with retail theft, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.