Theft from vehicle
A 35-year-old woman reported $100 cash and children’s items were stolen from two vehicles parked on Bonar Avenue around 2 a.m. on Jan. 13, including pink tap shoes, ballet shoes, children’s learning books and headsets.
Attempted homicide
Jami Allan Wolfe, 45, of Morgan Township was charged with attempted homicide after allegedly firing a gun at two people in Greene County on Jan. 19. State police said Wolfe assaulted a 41-year-old woman by choking her and throwing a glass candle at her at his home. Two males, 20 and 17, kept Wolfe from the woman and Wolfe, according to police, punched the 17-year-old in the face. The victims’ identities and relationship to Wolfe wasn’t stated by police. The altercation was taken outside and shortly after Wolfe reentered the home. As the three others went back inside they heard two gunshots and Wolfe allegedly yelled “I’m going to shoot anyone that comes in here,” police said. Wolfe then allegedly fired three shots in the direction of the two males. Neither man was struck and were able to gain control of Wolfe’s gun handgun. Police reported finding five shell casings in the home. Wolfe was arraigned on Jan. 20, denied bail and placed in Greene County Prison. Wolfe also faces charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, terroristic threats and simple assault.
Homicide investigation
State police said they are treating the death of Roger K. Grim Jr., 43, of Mt. Morris as a homicide after he was found shot to death in Perry Township on Jan. 19. Investigators estimate his time of death between 2 and 9 a.m. and he was pronounced death in the early afternoon. State police and the Greene County coroner are still investigating the shooting.
Car crash
According to state police, Richard Riley, 46, of Waynesburg was injured after being ejected from his vehicle in a crash on Jan. 24 in Gray Township. Police said he Riley was driving east on Route 21 when his car started hydroplaning. He went off the left side of the road and was ejected through the driver’s side door. His car came to a rest near the intersection of Rout e 21 and Grange Road. Riley, police said, refused to be flown from the scene by helicopter and was instead transported via ambulance to Washington Health Systems. Police did not report how serious Riley’s injuries were.
Alleged harassment
State police cited Logan Brownfield, 18, of Waynesburg with harassment for allegedly hitting a 14-year-old Waynesburg boy in the face at about 6 p.m. at Eastview Court and Preachers Road.
Alleged harassment
State police cited James Popielarcheck, 31, of Jefferson with harassment for an alleged incident at about 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Drug possession
State police said Cody Watazychyn, 25, of Waynesburg was found with a brick of heroin and stamp bags, following a traffic stop around 1 p.m. on Dec. 23 at Marguerite Ave. in Monessen. He was also charged with DUI.
