Missing found
Two teenage girls from Greene County, Destiny Statler, 16, of Waynesburg, and Stephanie Leann Ward, 15, of Aleppo Township, who had been reported missing since last Tuesday, were found in separate locations early Sunday morning.
Drug case
Ryan Roberts, 28, of Waynesburg, was arrested by state police around 7 p.m. Saturday for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment in the 1 block of East High Street. Charges were to be filed, police said Sunday.
Theft charges
State police filed charges in Greene County against two women they accuse of having stolen thousands of dollars each from Carmichaels Area Music Boosters in 2016 and 2017.
Identity theft
State police said someone stole the identity of Matthew Hart, 24, of Dunbar, posing as him while accruing fines regarding a 2019 F150.
Arson charges
Arson charges were filed against a Carmichaels man who allegedly set a woman’s belongings on fire insider her apartment building. Cumberland Township Police Department charged Timothy Lee Black, 29, on Wednesday before Greene County Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson. A warrant has been issued for Black, who was charged with arson, criminal mischief, risking a catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person.
