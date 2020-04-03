Crash reported
According to Waynesburg state police, Arthur B. Zeth, 25, of Holbrook was transported from the scene after his Hyundai Elantra traveled off Golden Oaks Road north of Valley Chapel Road off a shoulder and then crossed the southbound lane, striking a ditch and then a tree Friday around 10 a.m.
Counterfeit bill
State police said someone used toy money to pay for Domino’s Pizza delivered to 136 W. Franklin St. in Waynesburg at about 9 p.m. Monday.
