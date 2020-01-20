West Greene FFA kids earn signature jackets

Four first year members of the West Greene FFA Chapter at West Greene High School earned their first FFA Jacket this year. They are Brandon Cooke, Neil Lemmon, Daren Orndoff and Stephanie Ward.
The members were awarded their signature FFA Jacket at the PA Farm Show on Jan. 6.
Each year the Pennsylvania FFA Alumni awards FFA Jackets to first-year members after donations from gracious sponsors and supports of the FFA. This year 419 students received their very first FFA Jacket after a competitive application process.
