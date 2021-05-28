West Greene High School has recently been awarded a total of $8,546 in grants to support its agriculture education and workforce development projects.
The high school received a $5,499 grant for upgrades to its fabrication shop MIG welder equipment, and a separate grant in the amount of $3,042 to improve its student greenhouse.
Matt Snyder, who teaches agricultural mechanics at the school, said the upgraded, multi-process welding equipment will be used in various fabrication projects by welding class students.
Karlie Wright, who teaches general agriculture, said the matching $3,042 grant will be used to pay for upgrades to the heating, air conditioning and environmental circulation for the school’s 24-foot-by-60-foot greenhouse.
“Students will be given the opportunity to help install the upgraded systems and learn additional life skills,” Wright said.
The general agriculture class focuses on horticulture, animal science, food science, vet science, floral design and agricultural leadership.
Wright said students who commit to either agricultural mechanics or general agriculture classes for the full four years in school will earn certifications.
The grant award was announced recently by State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, who said the grants were part of the PA Farm Bill, which aims to grow opportunities in the state’s agriculture industry and inspire future generations of leaders.
The Ag and Youth Grant Program, part of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, funds projects for agriculture education and workforce development, equipment purchases and capital projects to promote development in agriculture.
For more information, visit www.agriculture.pa.gov/Pages/Ag-and-Youth-Grant-Program.aspx.
