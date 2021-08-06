West Greene High School held its graduation for 44 seniors May 21.
Valedictorian was Megan Jacobs and salutatorian was Chase Blake.
Jacobs, who is the daughter of David Jacobs of Graysville and Amy Thomas of Holbrook, plans to attend Slippery Rock University to earn a doctorate in physical therapy.
She received highest Honors freshman, sophomore and junior year and was a Lion’s Club Outstanding Student and Golden Shoe Award-most improved band member. She received the Community Service Award, Academic Award, Certificate of Excellence- AP Calculus and the President’s Award for Educational Excellence.
Jacobs received the Clark Opportunity Scholarship, West Greene Lions Club Scholarship and Greene County Memorial Hospital Scholarship. She was president of Science Club, vice president and secretary of Calculus Club, and a member of National Honor Society and was captain of Color Guard.
Jacobs was a Sunday school teacher. She completed community service projects with the Washington City Mission’s Hidden Treasures and soup kitchen.
Blake, the son of Brian and Beth Blake of Rogersville, plans to attend Sharp and Errol barber school this summer and then West Virginia University, but is undecided on his major.
He was an honor roll student and a three-year letterman on the boys basketball team and a four-year letterman on the baseball team. He was captain of both teams.
Blake was president of the Class of 2021, National Honor Society, Engineering Club, treasurer of the Calculus Club and an active member of the Ski Club and Science Club.
Blake was awarded the Chapman Family scholarship fund, Lions Club Outstanding Student, Marshall University Nomination for National Society of Leadership and Success, and Scholar Athlete.
Blake worked at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home and volunteered at Carmichaels Food Bank, Rogersville Cemetery and St Ann’s Preschool.
