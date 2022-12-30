The following students of West Greene Junior/Senior High School have been named to the honor roll of the first nine-week grading period of the 2022-23 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Levi Barnhart, Michaela McClure, Billy Pattison, Ethan Price, Nathan Reed, Isabella Stokes, London Whipkey, Mackenzie Wise
High honors: Nash Bloom, Katelynn Horner, Taylor Karvan, Cody Main, Madeline McClure, Sierra Pikula, Sophia Plock, Kaden Shields, Emily Simms, Parker Smith, Autumn Thomas, Trevor Triplett, Ian VanDyne, Koda Whipkey, Bonna Yeager
Honors: Alexandria Campbell, Karlee Payton, Skyler Wolfe
Grade 11
Highest honors: Joshua Archer, Seth Burns, Brooke Miller, Richard Owens, Celia Parson, Kaylee Pattison, Ella Scott, William Whitlatch
High honors: Allexis Berdine, Ali Goodwin, Brian Jackson, John Lampe, Elizebeth McAbee, Kasie Meek, Aaron Parson, Jacob Patterson, Tristan Rizor, Colten Thomas, Nevaeh Vedis, Abigail Whipkey, Dylan Wilson
Honors: Vanessa Bowser, Colin Brady, Lacie Braun, Jasmine Currey, Jacob Huston, Morgan Kiger, Keisha McGowan, Justin Pettit, Tyler Yeager
Grade 10
Highest honors: Jessie Cooke, Payton Gilbert, Marissa Tharp, Pieper Whipkey
High honors: Rylee Black, Chase Bonnema, Parker Burns, Madyson DeBolt, Hayden Hamilton, Emily Ann Stokes, Emily Tichenor, MacKenzie Whipkey
Honors: Lane Allison, Patrick Durbin, William Grim, Travis Hutton, Tabitha Lantz, Mia Rhome, JLin Scott, Travis Skidmore, Levi Smith, Mya Smith, Jenyssa Smitley
Grade 9
Highest honors: Emmaline Beazell, William Bell, Brooklyn Burns, Sean Campion, Gavin Cassiday, Jackson Grimes, Eryka Hackney, Darren Knight, Courtney Main, Elihu McDonnell, Lydia St. Clair, Kendra Tharp, Matthew Wassil, Colin Whyte
High honors: Brendan Cole, Noah Collins, Hunter Gorby, Dylan Hughes, Lillian Melodia, Will Shipman, Morgan Whipkey, Trenton Wilson, Levi Yeater
Honors: Hannah Curtis, Kathelena Galloway, Trent Ganske, Prestyn Geller, Markus Hanson, Storm Headley, Lilith McCarty, Hayden Patterson, Austin Pettit, Logan Shields, Dalton Thomas, Cameron Wendell, Gracie Whitlatch
Grade 8
Highest honors: Ella Courtwright, Carter Shiflett
High honors: Noble Campbell, Dane Carpenter, Emily Darabant, Chloe Harris
Honors: Colton Braddock, Andrew Cain, Tim Chaney, Bethany Courtwright, Isabella DeBlasio, Anthony Garber, Caleb Lemmon, Lakota McElroy, Caitlin Merriner, Zander Nakutis, Jacob Pierson, Eli Riley, Madelyn Roberts, Halynn Salisbury, Sofia Taylor, Samantha Zimmerman
Grade 7
High honors: Autumn Cumberledge, Malachi Kelley, Steven Kelley, William Rohrer, Abagail Smith
Honors: Riley Amos, Zachary Ashcraft, Katherine Brudnock, Caiden Cunningham, Aubrey Ellis, Brent Harris, Vincent McClure, Cameron Michny, Autumn Murphy, Noah Pettit, Austin Phillips, Trenton Phillips, Allina Reynolds, Savanna Somerville, Marissa Sosnak, Sarah Stokes, Gabrielle Tedrow, Jessica Thomas, Maranda Vedis, Allison Walls, Patience Webster, Jillissa Yeater
