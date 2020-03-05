West Greene Area Lions Club has selected Kaden Bennington and Hunter Guthrie as the club’s recent Outstanding Students.
Kaden, the son of Roy Bennington of Waynesburg and Lisa Bennington of Canonsburg, has dedicated his school years to the Future Farmers of America, serving as FFA president and receiving the organizaton’s Greenhand and chapter awards as well as the FFA Keystone State Degree.
He is also proud to have cleaned gardens at Hershey Gardens and made place mats at ACES for people in the Harrisburg area.
Kaden also earned an Academic Achievement Award and was involved with National Honors Society, Peer Mentoring and the school’s ski club.
His future plans include attending Coastal Carolina University to major in public health, and he hopes to eventually become a physician assistant.
Hunter, the son of Chad and Heather Guthrie of Graysville, has served as president of the school’s National Honors Society and Calculus and Engineering Clubs, and member of Peer Court.
He has a No. 1 class rank and also received a National Merit Letter of Commendation.
Hunter has served as a math tutor, piano teacher, church pianist and a Red Cross Blood Drive organizer.
Following graduation, he plans to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and major in electrical engineering.
The West Greene Area Lions Club selects 12 Outstanding Students throughout each school year.
