Parents of students who will be attending kindergarten classes at West Greene School District this fall are strongly encouraged to register their children as soon as possible.
Elementary School Principal Don Painter said kindergarten registration is typically held at the elementary school in late April but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, parents have been asked to pick up registration packets at the school or download them from the school’s website, www.wgsd.org, and print them, fill them out and get them to the school.
Painter said the school district typically receives roughly 40 registration packets each year when signups are physically held at the school, but so far for the 2021-22 school year they have only received less than 25 as of press time.
“We don’t know if the numbers are lower because there are fewer children enrolling in kindergarten this year, or if parents have not been made aware that they still need to register their child or children, even though the school has been closed due to COVID-19,” Painter said. “In any event, we strongly encourage parents to get the packets filled out and get them to us, or at the very least contact the school so we can help.”
Painter stressed to parents that students must be 5 years old prior to September 1 to be registered.
Painter said the school district made automated telephone calls to parents regarding registration, and information has also been posted on the school’s district Twitter account and Facebook page, as well as on their website. Signs have also been posted at various locations around the district.
The school district is encouraging parents of students who are eligible to enroll in kindergarten to complete the registration packet and return to Mrs. Hildreth in the elementary office by dropping it off, mailing it back in the provided envelope or emailing it to her at hildretl@wgsd.org, as soon as possible.
Anyone who needs additional information on kindergarten registration may call the school at 724-439-5183, ext. 2310, Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Screening assessments for incoming kindergartners will be scheduled once COVID-19 related restrictions are lifted, Painter said.
