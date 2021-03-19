West Greene School District is registering students for kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year.
If you are a resident of the school district and your child will be five years of age before, Sept. 1, 2021, you are asked to call 724-499-5183, ext. 2310.
Residents are asked to call between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to schedule a time to enroll their child or children.
All registrations will be conducted at the West Greene Elementary School on Monday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 27.
