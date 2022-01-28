West Greene School District has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to increase school safety.
The funding is part of the Department of Education’s Safe Schools Targeted Grants initiative, which involves four specific programs.
West Greene School District received a $25,000 grant through the Targeted Grant for Equipment, a program that helps school districts with security planning, purchasing security-related technology and training in the use of security-related technology.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, announced the funding Jan. 21. She said the grant will allow the school district to buy vital safety equipment, such as metal detectors or surveillance technology, to keep its students safe.
“Parents should have peace of mind when they send their children to school, and students should feel a sense of security when they are in the classroom,” she said.
More than 300 school districts across the state received $8 million through this round of Safe Schools Targeted grants.
