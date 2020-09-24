Following a four-day closure due to COVID-19, students in the West Greene School District were able to return to classes Wednesday.
On Sept. 16, school district officials reported two confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in students and announced that effective Sept. 17 students were required to fully remote learning until further notice.
Superintendent Brian Jackson said the district intended to reopen classrooms on Tuesday; however, the state Department of Health informed the district Monday that classes would tentatively remain shut down until the end of this week because five presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported in the district.
“When people start to feel that might have COVID symptoms and report them, the Department of Health refers to them as presumptive cases,” Jackson said. “On Monday, we were told of the five cases, but today (Tuesday) the DOH told us the number presumptive cases in our district had decreased, so we were able to return to classes (Wednesday).
Jackson said despite all of the uncertainties created by the pandemic, he is proud of the district’s employees for their efforts in making safety and education top priorities for the students.
“It’s definitely been a huge team effort,” he said. “I’m proud of our maintenance and administration staffs, our board of directors, our teachers, our support team, everyone who has been and continues to be working diligently during this difficult time to ensure that our students are getting the education they deserve while still adhering to all safety protocols.
“They’ve been prepared, they’re awesome and their efforts and commitment are greatly appreciated,” he added.
The district returned to full in-person learning on Sept. 3. However, on Sept. 16 officials reported one elementary and one secondary student contracted the virus, but noted the cases were “unrelated to in-school transmission.”
In a letter posted on the district’s website Sept. 16, pandemic coordination leader Eric M. Gaydos said those specific cases were reported to the state DOH.
“As is our practice, we are working with the health department and are taking all the recommended steps to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Gaydos wrote.
Students who tested positive for COVID-19 were isolated and the schools were thoroughly cleaned and sanitized during the four-day closure, Jackson said.
Students and staff who were considered close contacts - meaning any individual within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes - would receive a personal contact by the (DOH) or district designee.
While full remote learning was initiated, teachers provided instruction through either Google Classroom or the CLEVER portal.
