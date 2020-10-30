Negotiations are ongoing between West Greene School Board and the district’s 68 teachers seeking a new contract.
West Greene School District Superintendent Brian Jackson said Monday the teachers, represented by West Greene Education Association and Pennsylvania State Education Association, have been working under a previous three-year contract that expired June 30.
“They are receiving the same salary, benefit packages, sick days, everything that was there under the previous contract, since July 1, which will be in effect until a new contract is approved,” Jackson said.
Jackson said negotiations have been ongoing between the two sides since February. The school board proposed an offer to the teachers earlier this month, about a week before the school board’s Oct. 22 meeting.
Matt Rychtarsky, a teacher at the West Greene Junior-Senior High School, spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting and expressed the teachers’ dissatisfaction with the most recent proposal.
“During all of this in the spring, for the first time on such a large scale, we felt truly respected, appreciated and valued as educators by the board and administrators, as a whole, not just individual members or just for the things we do to go above and beyond our contractual obligations,” Rychtarsky said of the teachers’ work during the pandemic. “This most recent contract proposal is insulting and disheartening and makes many of us realize all of the praise and appreciation we received just a short time ago were merely words, worth nothing more than the letters which make them up.”
Rychtarsky said with the denial of a contract extension and the length of time between proposals, the teachers continued to do everything expected of them, “and more … much more, in fact.” He said faculty members spent “countless hours” outside of the school day designing new curricula, developing virtual learning activities, being trained on new equipment, developing new department programming, hosting virtual field trips, “all while risking their health and safety during a worldwide pandemic.”
Rychtarsky said many WGEA members were in attendance at the meeting, both in person and remotely.
Jackson said Monday teachers were “obviously not happy” with the last proposal presented to them by the school board. He said the school board is awaiting a counter-proposal by the teachers to the current offer.
As of press time, no meetings had been scheduled to be held between representatives from both sides to discuss a counter-proposal.
Jackson said he hopes to soon see a contract get approved by both sides, and that the agreement is beneficial to the school district as a whole.
“It really is a difficult balance when finalizing a new contract,” he said. “We also have to make sure that (the new contract) is beneficial for the district’s taxpayers as well.”
Jackson said he believes the school board appreciates the teachers and what they do, and have done, for the students.
“I believe there is no intent by the school board to be disrespectful to the teachers,” he said.
Details regarding the recent contract proposal by the school board have not been made available.
Rychtarsky did not return calls for further information as of press time.
