Representatives of the West Greene Education Association announced that its general membership has voted to provide a strike authorization to the WGEA negotiations committee.
In a release issued by WGEA, representatives said that at a May 5 meeting an “overwhelming majority” of the Association’s membership chose to authorize its negotiations committee to issue a strike notice if a new contract is not reached soon.
“A strike authorization provides the WGEA Negotiations Committee with the authority to call a strike, if necessary, under Pennsylvania’s public sector strike law, Act 88 of 1992,” said Nicole Redlinger, WGEA spokesperson. “At this time, WGEA will continue negotiations with the board in order to reach a fair and equitable contract settlement.”
WGEA President Matthew Rychtarsky added that with the overwhelming vote the Association’s membership has made its stance known to the board.
“By taking this action, the membership of the WGEA has clearly indicated to the board that we will take any and all steps available to us under Pennsylvania law in order to reach a contract settlement that treats all members of our union fairly and equitably,” Rychtarsky said.
A statement released by the school district board states that the board negotiating committee was made aware of the Association’s strike authorization vote when it was taken two weeks ago.
“The board is committed to reaching a resolution of the contract dispute in a fashion that is fair to the professional staff and to the district’s taxpayers, but that resolution must advance the goal of long-term financial sustainability for the district so that we can continue to provide a quality education to all students,” the board’s release states.
WGEA represents 69 teachers and professional education staff at the West Greene School District.
