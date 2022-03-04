The West Greene School District Wrestling Boosters committee has announced plans to hold a Gun and Cash Bash fundraising event on Saturday, April 9 at the Jacktown Fairgrounds in Wind Ridge.
The boosters, which support the little league, junior high and varsity wrestling programs, hold the annual bash as its single fundraising event to benefit the wrestlers on the rosters, of which there are currently 58.
Boosters President Sheena Smith said the funds raised from this event help to support wrestlers from the ages of pre-Kindergarten through high school seniors.
“With the success of our event, we are able to provide singlets for little league and junior high wrestlers and pay for tournament entry fees, supplies and/or equipment for the practice room, hotel rooms for out-of town tournaments, food stipends for each junior high and varsity wrestler during tournaments, apparel for all including coaches and other costs to make the program successful,” Smith said. “We try our headrest to make this event successful to help offset the costs to these young athletes and their parents.”
In addition to inviting the public to purchase tickets and attend the event, the boosters committee is seeking monetary donations to help offset expenses for the bash, such as ticket prizes, catering, beverages, silent auction items, choice of table raffles and door prizes.
“We kindly ask for support so our youth and community may continue to benefit for years to come,” Smith said.
Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation may do so by mailing their checks to West Greene Middle-Senior High School, ATTN: Jessica Bissett, 1352 Hargus Creek Road, Waynesburg, Pa., 15370. Donors are asked to make checks payable to WG Wrestling Boosters.
Tickets for the West Greene Wrestling Gun and Cash Bash are a $25 each. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and every 15 minutes until 7 p.m. a drawing will occur. More than 10 drawings of cash winnings of either $500 or $1,000 will occur at the top and bottom of every hour, with a wide array of guns being awarded at the 15-minute and 45-minute marks of each hour, and a final gun drawing for a Christensen Arms 28 Nosler Mesa at 7 p.m.
Other guns being given away during the drawings include a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ 9mm range kit, a Stevens 301 410 with red dot, a Tikka T3 Xlite 270, a Winchester Super XP Waterfoul Hunter 12-gauge, a CVA Cascade 300WM Cerakote Veil Wideland, a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm 2mags OSP, a Glock 42 380 ACP, and more.
Over $12,000 in cash and prizes – as well as bonus door prizes – will be awarded throughout the day.
Those attending must be at least 18 years of age and do not need to be present to win. Tickets must be presented at the door for admission to admit one person; guest admittance is $10 per person, and guests must be accompanied by a ticket holder.
Food and refreshments will be provided for ticket holders.
Winners will be notified. Guns must be claimed within 30 days; after that time, they will be forfeited back to West Greene Wrestling Boosters.
Anyone who wishes to donate raffle items or money, or who would like additional information about the West Greene Wrestling Gun and Cash Bash, may email the Boosters at wgwrestlingboosters@gmail.com or contact a Boosters officer.
