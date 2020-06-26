West Penn Power is continuing tree trimming work across the state, including several areas in Greene County.
The purpose of the project is to enhance service and more quickly restore it, particularly after severe weather, said John Rea, regional president of West Penn.
Greene County areas include: Whiteley, Cumberland, Franklin, Greene, Monongahela, Perry, Springhill, Jefferson and Dunkard townships.
Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed about 2,000 circuit miles of electric lines in the West Penn Power service area as part of the $46 million vegetation management program for 2020. West Penn Power’s program remains on track to complete an additional 2,600 miles of work by year’s end.
