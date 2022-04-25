Wheeling Creek Road in Richhill Township will be closed at the intersection of Crabapple Road through Monday, Oct. 3.
Crews from the state Department of Transportation will be replacing the existing bridge that carries Wheeling Creek Road over Crabapple Creek. Work will also include approach roadway improvements both north and south of the bridge along with drainage upgrades.
A posted detour will be in place using Veterans and Majorsville roads.
