The Washington Health System Greene Auxiliary presented Washington Hospital Foundation a $30,000 check to purchase a variety of much-needed, patient-used items. This gift will help the hospital purchase new lab equipment, exam lights for the Emergency Department, patient furniture and specialty equipment for the kitchen. This donation was made possible by the all-volunteer run Cherry Door and the Lobby Shop, as well as additional fundraisers held during the year. The auxiliary carries on its’ tradition of service and support as it enters the second century of service to the community.
