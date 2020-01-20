According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for registered nurses is projected to increase significantly over the next decade due to an increase in preventive care; growing rates of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and obesity; and the rising healthcare service needs of the baby-boom population.
Washington Health System Greene is putting a positive spin on this demand by offering a new Tuition Repayment Program for Registered Nurses. This program is designed for new hires and existing RN’s of WHS Washington Hospital and WHS Greene in exchange for a two-year full or part-time service agreement at WHS Greene.
To qualify, RN’s must first provide proof of outstanding student loan debt, upon which time WHS Greene will pay up to $10,000 in return for a two-year full or part-time service agreement. The employee may reapply each year for an additional $10,000 loan repayment (or the full amount of outstanding debt if under $10,000) in return for an additional two-year full or part-time service agreement at WHS Greene.
Each Registered Nurse may qualify for a total of up to $30,000 in maximum loan repayment in return for six full years of service at WHSG. Before any payment is made the RN will be required to sign a legally enforceable promissory note and begin employment at WHSG, if not a current WHSG employee.
To apply for one of the Washington Health System Greene Registered Nurse positions please go to whs.org/careers. Any existing employee interested in participating in this program should contact Mary Hoyer at 724-250-6040.
