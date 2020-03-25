WHS opens drive up COVID-19 testing site in Greene County

Washington Health System has established a COVID-19 outpatient testing site at the medical arts building next to WHS-Greene hospital in Waynesburg.
Any patients wanting to use the drive-up testing site must have a prescription from a licensed medical provider to get the test, said Stephanie Wagoner, marketing and community relations manager for WHS.
They will also need their doctor to provide the testing location with “all the demographics regarding their case” before the patient arrives, Wagoner said. Without a script or information, patients will be turned away.
“We cannot have a line of cars with people thinking this is an open testing for all,” Wagoner said.
WHS has tested both inpatients and outpatients, according to Wagoner.
“All results that we have received back so far have been negative,” she said.
Wagoner declined to provide the number of tests performed thus far by WHS because it “is not the only location that is testing patients within the county,” she said.
WHS drive-up testing locations are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We are asking patients to stay in their car, and the WHS lab personnel will come out to your car to administer the test,” Wagoner said.
With the new testing location, Greene County leaders expect cases to be more easily discovered.
“The number of testing and test kits has increased,” Commissioner Mike Belding said at a commissioners’ board meeting. “I would anticipate it’s just a matter of time before we have positives here.”
