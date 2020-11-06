The board of directors of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County recently appointed Douglas A. Wilson of Jefferson Township to a vacant seat on the Board.
“The board and I are excited that Doug has joined our board of directors,” said President/CEO Charles W. Trump, Jr., who also sits on the eight-person board. “The First Federal of Greene County team welcomes Doug, and we know that his popularity and visibility, as well as his service to our region, will help to reinforce how we live out our slogan, ‘The People You Know, The People You Can Trust.’
“Considering Doug’s appreciation for family and community,” he added, “he is a perfect fit for our board of directors and the First Federal of Greene County family.”
Since 1992, Wilson has worked at WANB Radio in Waynesburg as an on-air personality. Currently, he serves as the station’s operations manager and morning host as the persona “Crazy Dougie.” Wilson also hosts the Sunday night “Greene County Gold” oldies music show as “The Greaser.”
“I am truly looking forward to working with this board of directors and being a part of this family,” Wilson said. “Everyone who serves on this board cares deeply about this institution, and that to me speaks volumes. This is a group of individuals who cares about the responsibility that has been given to them, and I am looking forward to being a part of that.”
A native of Mercer County, Wilson officially moved to Greene County in the early 1990s. He attended Waynesburg College, studying broadcast communications and hosting college radio programs. Wilson graduated in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in English and was hired at WANB that summer.
In the mid-2000s, Wilson returned to his alma mater when he became an adjunct professor in the Department of Communication. He is also the faculty adviser for the university’s radio station.
A lifelong history buff, Wilson in 1994 co-founded the Civil War re-enactor group 140th Pennsylvania Volunteers Co. A. He continues to play an active role in the group, participating in living history events in the region and re-enacting significant battles.
Wilson is a member and past board member of Greene County Historical Society and has held leadership roles at Hewitt Presbyterian Church in Rices Landing and with Cub Scout Pack 1168 and Boy Scout Troop 1168.
Wilson and his wife, Amy, have three children – Bradley and wife Lauren, Chelsey, and Christian and wife Emily – and two grandchildren, Lilly and Keith. Wilson is the son of Rev. Dr. Donald P. and Deborah Wilson, and has a brother, Tom, and sister-in-law, Patty.
