A Wind Ridge man has been charged with indecent exposure following allegations he exposed himself at a polling place in Aleppo Township on Nov. 3.
William J. Simms Jr., 51, is scheduled to be formally arraigned on one count of indecent exposure Dec. 14, with his preliminary hearing for the charge scheduled to be held before Magisterial District Judge Dave Balint Jan. 7.
The charge was formally filed by state police Nov. 6.
According to the criminal complaint, state police were dispatched to the polling place on Greene Valley Road in Aleppo Township at approximately 2:40 p.m. Nov. 3 for a report of a suspect allegedly exposing himself.
Police spoke with a polling place worker, who reported Simms entered the building with his genitals exposed, approached the sign-in table and provided the worker with his name and personal information in order to vote.
Police said the worker reported Simms’ genitals were exposed from the time he entered the public voting poll station until the time he departed from the scene, and that she had asked Simms to cover his genitals, but he ignored her request and proceeded to vote, the complaint states.
The poll worker said after Simms voted he departed from the scene, at which time his genitals were still exposed, the complaint states.
Police said they later spoke with Simms, who reported that he was unaware his zipper was open, the complaint states.
