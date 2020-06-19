Windstream has announced the completion of a project to expand and upgrade broadband to more than 5,000 homes and businesses in Greene County.
Company representatives announced in a formal release issued this week that the project included adding fiber capacity, upgrading existing equipment and building new remote nodes that expand broadband availability and provide faster internet service.
The project also paves the way for future technology implementations and upgrades, the announcement states.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said she thanked the company for its investment in Greene County.
“I want to thank Windstream for recognizing the need to provide high speed broadband in communities in Greene County,” Snyder said in the release. “Through this pandemic, the need for all people to have access to broadband has become very evident. We must continue those efforts until that is a reality.”
Communities in Greene County positively impacted by ongoing Windstream upgrades include Carmichaels, Greensboro, Jefferson, Mount Morris and Rogersville. Waynesburg residents and businesses will also benefit from fiber upgrades that will deliver the highest speeds available from Windstream.
Greene County commissioners also issued a statement expressing appreciation for the company’s commitment to the area.
“(We) would like to thank Windstream for their recent investment of over a million dollars toward getting us better internet connection,” the statement said. “We realize this must continue to be an ongoing conversation between Windstream, township supervisors and both public and private partners.”
Commissioner Betsy McClure said the county board of commissioners currently has a feasibility study in process and is looking to form a task force “that will include the above partners as well as others to plan how to approach providing this much needed infrastructure to the county.”
Windstream’s representatives also announced that additional fiber builds are planned for later this year that they said will make faster broadband speeds available to an anticipated 2,300 customer locations.
“At Windstream, we understand how critically important broadband is to our customers, particularly at a time when so many continue to work and learn from home because of the pandemic,” said Susan Schraibman, president of Windstream Operations in Pennsylvania. “The completed network upgrades represented a substantial financial investment on our part and reflect our continuing commitment to Greene County.”
According to Schraibman, the network upgrades included:
n Installation of fiber optic cable throughout downtown Waynesburg that have enabled faster broadband speeds to about 4,200 homes and businesses;
n Installation of fiber in Carmichaels, Rogersville, Greensboro, Jefferson and Mt. Morris, enabling faster broadband speeds to about 1,000 homes and businesses; and
n An initiative to upgrade equipment and replace cable and poles throughout Greene County.
Customers can obtain more information about the upgrades by visiting windstream.com or calling 1-800-347-1991.
Meanwhile, state and local officials continue to address broadband issues in the area through their own initiatives.
Commissioners announced last week that they are asking the public to participate in a broadband speed test and survey so they can obtain specific data regarding broadband speed throughout the county.
In a release issued on June 10, Commissioner Mike Belding said that high-speed broadband is critical to the growth of the local economy in both community and business development.
“As we have experienced through the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, internet is more vital now than ever before,” Belding said. “But closing broadband gaps requires data about broadband speeds in homes and businesses throughout Greene County – especially where service is poor. We need your help in promoting awareness and wide participation in this broadband speed test and survey.”
Commissioners encourage everyone to “spread the word” about the test and survey, which can be obtained at greene.speedsurvey.org.
The site, presented by the county, states that the survey and speed test are designed to gather data about the availability and speed of internet service, including to identify locations that lack such service.
The site stresses that participants’ submitted information will not be made public and will be used solely for the county’s planning efforts.
Snyder, meanwhile, announced in April that $200,000 in state funds was being earmarked for a project that will expand broadband access through Greene and Washington counties and a portion of Fayette County.
Snyder announced in April that KINBER, a nonprofit group that helps communities gain access to reliable, high-speed internet services, will work with the Morgantown-based internet provider company ClearFiber to bring much needed new fiber infrastructure to the area.
Snyder said recently that ClearFiber began fiber installation in Perry Township a month ago and the project will continue until it is completed.
