A number of area youths were recognized as winners during the 4-H and FFA Market Steer and Lamb Sales, which were held Aug. 12 during the 2021 Greene County Fair.
Aaron Parson, 14, of Graysville showed the overall grand champion steer – as well as the champion steer in the middleweight division – during the Market Steer Show, which was held Aug. 11 at the county fairgrounds. At the sale, his 1,370-pound steer was purchased by Jacobs Excavating for $15 per pound, for a total of $20,550.
The reserve grand champion steer was shown by Brayden Mooney, 18, of Sycamore. His 1,405-pound steer – which was also selected as the champion steer in the heavyweight division – was purchased by Chaos Fabrication and Campbell Land & Cattle. His steer, which was also selected as Greene County Bred champion, was sold for $8 per pound, for a total of $9,240.
In the heavyweight division, Allie Midla of Waynesburg showed the reserve champion; her 1,395-pound steer was purchased by Producers Supply for $4 per pound, for a total of $5,580.
In the middleweight division, Cole Headlee of Waynesburg showed the reserve champion; his 1,335-pound steer was purchased by Patton Electric for $8 per pound, for a total of $10,680.
In the lightweight division, Emily Cooke of Sycamore showed the champion and Daniel Brookover of Mt. Morris showed the reserve champion. Cooke’s 1,135-pound steer was purchased by KSW Oilfield Rentals for $5 per pound, for a total of $5,675; and Brookover’s 1.155-pound steer was purchased by DH Services for $3 per pound, for a total of $3,465.
In the steer showmanship competition, Benjamin Archer won the senior category, Cade Casto of Morgantown, W.Va., won the junior category and Allex Berdine won the intermediate category.
Archer’s 1,300-pound steer was purchased by state Rep. Pam Snyder for $4 per pound, for a total of $5,200; Casto’s 1,440-pound steer was purchased by High Point Construction for $5 per pound, for a total of $7,200; and Berdine’s 1,275-pound steer was purchased by Hildreth Show Calves for $5 per pound, for a total of $6,375.
Kolby Smith, 18, of Waynesburg showed the overall grand champion market lamb – as well as the champion lamb in the heavyweight division – during the Market Lamb Show. At the sale, his 149-pound lamb, which also won the senior category in the champion showmanship competition, was purchased by Seldom Seen Farms and Sherwood Holdings for $24 per pound, for a total of $3,576.
Ryan Midla, 15, of Waynesburg showed the reserve grand champion lamb as well as the reserve champion in the heavyweight division. His 146-pound lamb was purchased by Giant Eagle for $9 per pound, for a total of $1,314.
In the middleweight division, Carly Whyte of Waynesburg showed the champion and Cade Casto showed the reserve champion. Whyte’s 135-pound lamb, which was also named Greene County Bred champion, was purchased by Tri-State Health Care for $16 per pound, for a total of $2,160; and Casto’s 130-pound lamb was purchased by High Point Construction for $10 per pound, for a total of $1,300.
In the lightweight division, Karston Williams of Washington showed the champion and Courtney Ross showed the reserve champion. Williams’ 125-pound lamb was purchased by Chaos Fabrications and Campbell Land & Cattle for $9.50 per pound, for a total of $1,187.50; and Ross’s 116-pound lamb was purchased by Bill Wise Excavating for $25 per pound, for a total of $2,900.
Allie Midla’s lamb won the champion showmanship competition’s intermediate category, and Allison Pecjak’s lamb won the junior category. Midla’s 143-pound lamb was purchased by Barna’s Tire and Service for $7.50 per pound, for a total of $1,072.50; and Pecjak’s 130-pound lamb was purchased by Buddy Greco for $10 per pound, for a total of $1,300.
A total of 40 steers and 61 lambs were shown. Many of the purchased lambs and one steer were resold; complete details regarding the resales were not available by press time.
Officials announced the 2021 4-H and FFA Market Hog Show will be held at the county fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 16, with the show slated to begin at 1 p.m. and the auction at 7 p.m.
For more information, call the Penn State Cooperative Extension’s Greene County office at 724-627-3745, or email GreeneExt@psu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.