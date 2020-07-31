The 2020 Jacktown Fair, perhaps the most unusual event in the fair’s long history as a result of COVID-19, may not have been in operation for its typical weeklong run, but for two days there were still plenty of traditional competitions and contestants that presented a fair share of winners.
Fair organizers recently presented the Messenger with the following results of the market rabbit and market goat show and sale, special baking contests and coloring and poster contests.
Friday, July 17
Jacktown Fair Invitational Market Rabbit and Market Goat Show and Sale results:
Rabbit Meat Pens
Lightweight: First place, Weston McVeigh of Claysville; second place, Kelly Courtwright of Wind Ridge; third place, Jessie Cooke of Sycamore; and fourth place, Jenna Rush of Holbrook.
Middleweight: First place, Brielle Whipkey of Waynesburg; second place, Elijah Harris of Waynesburg; third place, Cody Harris of Waynesburg; fourth place, Trysten Policz of Jefferson; and fifth place, Ian McDonald of Waynesburg.
Heavyweight: First place, Allison Pecjak of Dilliner; second place, Deakin Whipkey of Waynesburg; third place, Emily Cooke of Sycamore; fourth place, Alex Schultz of Waynesburg; and fifth place, Madyson McDonald of Waynesburg.
Champion Meat Pen: Allison Pecjak.
Reserve Champion Meat Pen: Deakin Whipkey.
Market Goats
Light Lightweight: First place, Daniel Brookover of Mt. Morris; second place, Katie Eitner of Greensboro; and third place, Levi Meek of Holbrook.
Heavy Lightweight: First place, Anthony Brookover of Mt. Morris; second place, William Brookover of Mt. Morris; and third place, Kaden Bennington of Waynesburg.
Light Middleweight: First place, Raeleigh Crowe of Carmichaels; second place, Garrett Barnes of Sycamore; third place, Kiley Meek of Holbrook; and fourth place, Emma Crowe of Carmichaels.
Heavy Middleweight: First place, Brendan Cole of Waynesburg; second place, Gracie McVeigh of Claysville; and third place, Cody Harris of Waynesburg.
Light Heavyweight: First place, Tristan Cole of Waynesburg; second place, Micah Crowe of Carmichaels; third place, Emily Cooke of Sycamore; and fourth place, Trysten Policz of Jefferson.
Heavy Heavyweight: First place, Hannah Cole of Waynesburg; second place, Allison Pecjak of Dilliner; third place, Dakota Crowe of Carmichaels; fourth place, Jessie Cooke of Sycamore; and fifth place, Elijah Harris of Waynesburg.
Champion Market Goat: Tristan Cole.
Reserve Champion Market Goat: Anthony Brookover.
Saturday, July 18
Baking & Coloring Contests
Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest: First place, Carrie Luster of East Millsboro; second place, Lainey Duncan of Clarksville; and third place, Nora Rhome of Wind Ridge.
Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest: First place, Marissa Gottschalk of Prosperity; second place, Robert Luster of East Millsboro; and third place, Lainey Duncan of Clarksville.
Pennsylvania’s Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest: First place, Lew Crouse of Sycamore; second place, Darcie Phillips of Amity; and third place, Robert Luster of East Millsboro.
PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest: First place, Payton Duncan of Clarksville; second place, Jessie Cooke of Holbrook; and third place, Kaylin Luster of East Millsboro.
Coloring Contest, ages 6 and under: First place, Harley Frye of Graysville, and second place, Arielle Crouse of Claysville.
Poster Contest, ages 7 – 10: First place, Raena Tharp of Wind Ridge; second place, Carter Barnes of Sycamore; and third place, Garrett Barnes of Sycamore.
Poster Contest, ages 11 – 14: First place, Reece Tharp of Wind Ridge; second place, Kelly Courtwright of Wind Ridge; third place, Jessie Cooke of Sycamore; and fourth place, Jenna Rush of Holbrook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.