The Greene County commissioners voted to approve change orders that will complete the first phase of the Wisecarver Recreation Facility and begin the second phase this year.
During Thursday’s meeting, Commissioners Mike Belding and Betsy McClure voted on change orders from Raffle Construction for the facility in Franklin Township. Commissioner Blair Zimmerman was absent from the meeting.
The changes include $14,860 for the removal of an earth mound to haul onto an on-site spoil area to be spread and graded; $18,712 for the reinforcement for concrete in the handicapped spots and sidewalks; $2,245 to install geotextile material at the field walkway and a no-cost time extension to May 1 for seeding and installation of weather-dependent items in warmer temperatures.
The costs for the changes are being paid from Act 13 funds.
“This will end phase one of the Wisecarver (project),” McClure said of the completion of seeding in May.
The commissioners also unanimously voted to pass a motion for a master service agreement with Gibson-Thomas Engineering for the second phase of the project for a total of $195,171.
The master service agreement includes the design, bidding, construction, administration and inspection throughout the project and involves installing a restroom facility in the area, parking and a possible dog park in the area.
Chief Clerk Jeff Marshall said he’s hopeful work can begin on the second phase sometime this summer.
“There will be more phases to come as more grant monies come in,” Marshall said, adding there will be grants for boat and kayak launches within the next year or so.
