A Rices Landing woman sued a former Cumberland Township police officer, claiming she failed to investigate a rape complaint.
The woman, according to the federal suit filed by attorney Joel Sansone, was drugged and raped in her home by a man she knows in June 2018.
The Greene County Messenger does not publish the names of those who make sexual assault allegations.
In August 2020, the woman reported the rape and the name of her rapist to the Cumberland Township police, and Melissa Adamson, an officer in the department, was assigned to investigate.
Sansone said the woman was told Adamson had worked with sexual assault victims in the past and had handled similar cases.
Two months after she made the report to Adamson, the woman asked for an update on the investigation. Adamson told the woman that the case was “out of her hands,” according to the filing, and was sent to the state attorney general’s office.
The woman was not contacted by any investigator with the attorney general’s office, the suit alleged.
This April, the woman contacted the Greene County district attorney’s office to inquire about the investigation, but was told that there was no record she had filed a report of the rape.
After that, a Cumberland Township Police detective contacted the woman, and she again provided information about the assault. Sansone also alleged the woman received a text message from the chief of the police department telling her that Adamson had “messed up.”
Sansone claimed in the lawsuit that Adamson personally knows the alleged rapist or his family members, and said the man is “well-known within the plaintiff’s small community.”
Adamson left her job with township police in April. The suit contended Adamson was fired, but township solicitor Dennis Makel said she left because she found a full-time job with another department.
Adamson could not be reached for comment.
The case has since been sent to the attorney general’s office for investigation, the filing noted.
As a result of the delay in investigation, Sansone alleged the woman suffers from emotional distress, panic attacks, sleepless nights, loss of appetite, stomach and abdominal issues and blackouts.
The woman is seeking compensatory general damages, compensatory special damages, court costs, punitive damages and such other relief including injunctive and/or declaratory relief.
