The Business and Professional Women’s Club is offering the District 12 BPW Barbara J. Myers Ciccone Memorial Scholarship to students from Greene, Fayette or Washington counties.
Applications and additional information are available at district12bpw.org or by contacting Ginny Shultz, District 12 Scholarship Committee Chair, at 131 Fair Meadow Drive, Washington, Pa., 15301 or ginshultz@gmail.com.
Deadline for applications is March 20.
