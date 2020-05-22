MORGANTOWN, W.VA. – Thousands of residents of Waynesburg and Greene County depend on WVU Medicine for their health care. Now they can access WVU Medicine’s highly renowned primary, specialty and urgent care services, without having to travel to Morgantown.
Last September, WVU opened a new outpatient center for residents of southwestern Pennsylvania.
The new clinic is sharing space with the MedExpress neighborhood medical center at 451 Murtha Drive in Waynesburg.
The $13.8 million, 24,300-square-foot outpatient center includes 21 exam rooms and five procedure/specialty rooms. It also houses a lab and several WVU medicine clinics, including primary care, cardiology, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, general pediatrics and radiology.
According to Judie Charlton, M.D., WVU Medicine chief medical officer, the new clinic is creating an easier connection between its providers and the people of Greene County.
“Nobody should have to travel a great distance to receive high-quality primary and specialty care. That’s why we have brought our providers to Waynesburg,” she said.
Darin Rogers, vice president and chief ambulatory operations officer of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals, said the Waynesburg outpatient center is similar to other WVU Medicine clinics located off I-79 in Morgantown and Fairmont, W.Va.
“Our outpatient centers have been a win-win for us and our patients. They helped us alleviate some of the congestion on our main campus in Morgantown, and they provided our patients with convenient access to our primary care and specialty providers. Our goal is for this outpatient center in Waynesburg to provide residents of Greene County and the surrounding area with the same convenient access to our providers,” said Rogers.
To schedule an appointment, call 855-WVU-CARE.
