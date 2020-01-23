Following on the heels of a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 13 that opened a Waynesburg outpatient center location by WVU Medicine, a children's clinic offering general pediatric care opened its doors on Monday, January 20.
Located just off the Waynesburg Exit 14 of I-79 at 451 Murtha Drive, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made by phoning 855-WVU-CARE.
“We already have a number of families from Waynesburg and Greene County who bring their children to Morgantown for appointments with our pediatricians, and the demand for those services has been steadily increasing,” Amy Bush-Marone, R.N., B.S.N., M.B.A., C.N.O.R., chief operating officer at WVU Medicine Children’s, said. “This clinic will allow those children to receive the care they need close to home, and we are happy to provide this service to them.”
Three doctors, Adriana Diakiw, M.D., Janani Narumanchi, M.D., and Isabela Negrin, M.D. will be on site on a rotating basis, and Bush-Marone said there will be a doctor available during all working hours.
"Our general pediatrics providers care for all the typical problems that accompany a child’s growth and development, providing routine care such as immunizations, well-child check-ups, treatment for ear infections, and more," said Angela S. Jones-Knopf, Corporate Director of Media Relations and Public Affairs.
Dr. Diakiw received her medical degree from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. She completed residency training at the University of California San Diego. She is board certified in pediatrics.
Dr. Narumanchi received her medical degree from the Universidad Iberoamericana in the Dominican Republic. She completed residency training at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in New York. She is the chief of General Pediatrics at WVU Medicine Children’s and is board certified in pediatrics.
Dr. Negrin received her medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and completed residency training at the WVU School of Medicine. She is board certified in pediatrics.
"While their primary emphasis is on preventive care, they are well-equipped to handle everything from common pediatric illnesses to complex medical conditions," Jones-Knopf said. "Our doctors and nurses provide the highest quality care. They are with children and families every step of the way, assessing needs, identifying any problems, and celebrating milestones."
Since it's ribbon cutting ceremony, the 15,000-square-foot clinic has provided primary care to local residents along with OB/GYN, heart and vascular care, orthopedics and podiatry, and diagnostic services for such things as X-rays, echocardiograms, EKG and Lab and stress testing.
At the groundbreaking ceremony last May, Judie Charlton, M.D., WVU Medicine chief medical officer, said “we believe in and understand the importance of providing the right care to the right patient at the right time and place, and we believe that now is the time to create an easier connection between our providers and the people of Greene County."
"Nobody should have to travel a great distance to receive high quality primary and specialty care, and that’s why we’re bringing our providers to Waynesburg,” Charlton continued.
