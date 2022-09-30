In memory of the Aleppo native, who died of a brain tumor in 2015 at age 13, his aunt Teri Jordan is organizing one this weekend.
The money raised from those who rent spaces to sell their wares at the Springhill Community Building in Aleppo on Sunday, and various raffles, will help support a foundation to help find a cure for the rare cancer that took Max’s life.
“We’ve been doing fundraisers every other year since 2016,” Jordan said. “Every fundraiser, we try to do something Max enjoyed. He loved yard sales.”
The funds raised go toward the Max Jordan Cunningham DIPG Fund at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
“People pay ... for space to sell their items. I have a friend who will be selling crafts this year. We will also have popcorn, food and a bake sale,” Jordan said.
The first fundraiser raised $10,000 to establish her nephew’s foundation.
At the time of his death, Max was a seventh grader at West Greene Middle School. He lost his battle with brainstem pontine glioma, more commonly referred to as DIPG — a terminal form of brain cancer.
DIPG, or diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, is a rare type of brain tumor found in an area of the brainstem known as the pons. The name diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma describes how the tumor grows, where it is found, and what kinds of cells give rise to the tumor, according to www.dipg.org.
Jordan said she’ll continue to raise funds for her nephew’s foundation, hoping it will lead to medical advances.
The yard sale will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and includes auction items and a 50/50 raffle for a quilt. Those who would like to sell items may purchase one for $10.
Jordan said all of the proceeds raised will go to the Max Jordan Cunningham DIPG Fund.
“Just the fact they (doctors) may be able to figure it out and not lose a baby to this is worth the effort,” Jordan said. “Max’s legacy helps the fight to find a way to stop this.”
For more information on participating in the yard sale, call Jordan at 724-428-3085.
