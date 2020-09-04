Over a long fishing career, I have often had the privilege of fishing with and learning from many top-notch anglers. Some of those experts were justifiably considered “famous” or “pros,” but so many more were simply avid local fishermen who were dedicated to being successful at catching fish consistently.
Some specialized in the species pursued or the methods preferred, while others employed a more general approach to their sport. But regardless of where, how or what they fished for, they all had a couple of important attributes in common: an astute attention to detail and total command of basic fishing skills and knowledge.
Fishing has generally been tough in recent weeks to say the least. During such times helps me most appreciate the value of mastering the basics. I’ve also never been a fan of relying on luck. As one of my mentors liked to say, “The harder I work, the luckier I get.”
Great fishermen also tend to spend plenty of time on the water. Nothing, of course, beats practice and experience. Most casual anglers, however, don’t possess the desire or the opportunity to spend a hundred or more days on the water each year. Despite having less fishing time, they should still strive to master most basic angling skills. Here are a few of the most important.
Become a good caster whether you use a fly rod, spinning or bait-casting gear. It’s no coincidence that the guy in the group who catches the most fish is usually the best caster in the group. And by good caster, I’m not referring strictly to distance.
Accuracy will put more fish on the hook than casting all the way across the river most days. Casting with spinning tackle is relatively easy to master with a reasonable amount of practice. Bait-casting will take a bit more practice, but the magnetic braking systems available on many current bait-casting reels can reduce the steepness of the learning curve.
Fly casting is another matter, especially since being successful at most aspects of fly-fishing largely depends on the ability to cast. Although many anglers will be able to get the fly on the water reasonably well after a few practice sessions, mastering the tactical aspects of fly casting takes more time and dedication. Learning to make curve casts, reach casts and other specialty presentations are vital for success. As a fly-fishing guide and instructor for more than 30 years, I’ve seen so many fly anglers whose biggest handicap was a lack of basic casting skills or being a victim of bad casting habits. Getting some good instruction will help you up your game.
A thorough knowledge of basic fishing knots and rigs will make your time on the water more effective and pleasurable, and only a handful of knots are necessary for most types of freshwater fishing. To tie on hooks or lures I use either an improved clinch knot or a Palomar knot. Both are quick, easy to tie and adequately strong.
Fly anglers will need to learn a few more knots to keep their gear in shape. The blood knot or surgeon’s knot is necessary for attaching leader tippets or other leader repairs. The nail knot and the perfection loop are specialty knots used to connect the leader to the fly line.
Probably the most important attention to detail involves the proper care and maintenance of your tackle. You’ll rarely see an expert angler on the water with equipment problems or fussing with ill-performing gear. That’s because they tend to use the best equipment they can afford and treat it accordingly.
Taking care of your tackle is mostly common sense and doesn’t need to be a complicated process. The first step is to keep your rod and reels clean and free of dirt by wiping them with a soft cloth occasionally. Lubricating your reel a time or two each season with a few drops of oil or grease will keep it running smoothly.
Most better reels will include instructions on the proper points to apply the lubricants. Avoid dunking your reel in the water or laying it on mud or sand. Doing so can wash away lubricant or introduce dirt and grit into areas that will cause performance problems.
Always use top quality line on our reels. Premium grade lines from any of the well-known manufacturers will cast well and are not that expensive when compared losing a big fish or a ruined fishing trip caused by an underperforming bargain line. Make sure your reel spool is properly filled.
An underfilled spool will not cast well. Change your line often even if you only fish a few times each season. Fresh line casts better and will be as strong as it’s supposed to be. Finally, be sure the drag on your reel is working properly and adjusted for the breaking strength of the line you are using. This could help you land a fish of a lifetime.
Mastering the basics and attention to details are often what separates the experts from the average anglers. Apply both those principles to you own fishing opportunities and you’ll enjoy more success on the water.
Walt Young is an outdoors writer for the Altoona Mirror.
