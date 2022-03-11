Time is TICK-ing.
Submissions to the annual Lyme Disease Art Contest, hosted jointly by the Pennsylvania departments of health, education and conservation, are open now through March 11.
Entries received after 5 p.m. on that date will not be considered.
This year’s theme is “Don’t Let a Tick Make You Sick.” Students in grades 1 through 6 are encouraged to submit artwork that explores where ticks live and how to prevent tick bites.
“Ticks that cause Lyme disease are found in every county and every green space, even in cities, which is why it is so important to know the proper steps to take to avoid getting a tick bite,” Keara Klinepeter, Acting Secretary of Health, said in a news release. “Through this art competition, we will be able to educate students and their parents on where ticks live and how to prevent getting a tick bite, furthering our commitment to promoting healthy behaviors and preventing diseases.”
More than 10,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported annually in Pennsylvania. Most are mild and easily treated with antibiotics.
When left untreated, however, a rash resembling a bull’s-eye can appear on the skin. Flu-like symptoms, including joint pain and weakness, are also signs of Lyme disease.
Fortunately, Lyme disease is preventable. Wearing light colors, covering exposed skin and using insect repellent when venturing outdoors are simple ways to prevent a tick bite.
Spreading the word is another way Pennsylvanians might prevent Lyme disease.
Those who would like to submit art to this year’s contest should email entries to ra-dhlymecontest@pa.gov.
Winners will be notified by April 29.
For more information and contest guidelines, visit https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/Vectorborne%20Diseases/Pages/Lyme-Art-Contest.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.