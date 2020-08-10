Cornerstone Care invites youths to participate in its coloring contest for youths up to age 7 or in a poster design contest for youths ages 8-17, in conjunction with the celebration of Children’s Health Day on Aug. 15 during National Health Center Week, Aug. 9-15.
The coloring contest features two levels for entrants to compete: Level 1 for ages 4 and under and Level 2 for ages 5-7. Four winners in each level will be selected to receive a $20 Walmart Gift Card. Coloring pages can be found on the website at: https://www.cornerstonecare.com/nhcw.
The poster contest has three levels in which to compete: Level 1 for ages 8-10, Level 2 for ages 11-14 Level 3 for ages 15-17. Four winners in each level will be selected in this contest to win a $50 Walmart Gift card. Complete rules and submission information can be found at the Cornerstone Care website at https://www.cornerstonecare.com/nhcw.
Deadline for entry in both contests is noon on Friday, Aug. 14. Winners will be announced throughout the day on Saturday, Aug. 15 on the Cornerstone Care Facebook Page.
