The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between April 7-20.

Aleppo Township

Frank J. Hays to Howard Secher, for $55,000

Athena Mathis to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $203,137.74

Center Township

James F. Lindstrom to Alan Saul, for $35,000

Waynesburg DPP LLP to Richard Gene Mauro, for $1,550,000

Cumberland Township

Ronald L. Stoffa to Donald Sherman Allen Jr., for $8,500

Jeremy R. Nelson to Cynthia King, for $38,486.50

BGRS Relocation Inc. to Lance E. McIntire, for $295,000

Lance E. McIntire to Charles F. Boettinger Jr., for $196,500

Josephine Osborne Estate to Nathen Todd, for $101,000

Dunkard Township

Robert B. Perry to Michael Franks, for $800

Douglas Edwards to Tina L. Murphy, for $80,000

Franklin Township

Brick House Enterprises LLC to JLH Holdings LLC, for $225,000

James Donovan Roberts Estate to Lightning Properties LLC, for $32,000

Stephen J. Blasco III to Drew D. Schauble, for $548,499

H. William Deweese to Rebecca Tharp, for $200,000

Donley Paul Blaker by Atty-In-Fact to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $69,030

Greene Township

Clare Franklin Bargerstock Estate to Daniel A. Dunkle, for $325,000

Jefferson

Gary L. Ealy to Frank Douglas Smouse, for $159,000

Taylor L. Bosworth to Chelsea B. Dean, for $95,000

Jefferson Township

George R. Carter Jr., to Steven J. Cypher, for $2,800

William C. Birks to Melody R. Cox, for $102,898.17

David P. Alan to Matthew Cross, for $435,000

PNC Bank N A to Lois Rahuba, for $220,000

Monongahela Township

Philip Kyle McLaughlin to Rachel Elissa Ware, for $139,000

Perry Township

Joann Herrington to John R. Adams, for $40,000

Beta Energy Partners LLC to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $88,008.08

Richhill Township

AMP IV LP to General Capital Holdings LLC, for $10

Adeline C. Wavra to AMP IV LP, for $108,436.25

Mary J. Rickabaugh to Ridgetop Appalachia LLC, for $5,673

Jerry W. Hartley to EQT Production Company, for $1,000

Roger C. Weekly to CNX Midstream DEVCO I LP, for $24,000

Dennis Gary Hughes to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $128,499.40

Springhill Township

Ramon S. Alcolea to Windridge Minerals, for $500

Carolyn Sue Whiteaker to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $1,927.80

Philip Waggoner to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $1,927.80

Cheryl A. Zorko to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $1,927.80

Springhill and Freeport townships

Sky Pilot Resources LLC to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $25,000

Lisa Mace to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $500

Cindy Thorne to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $500

Donald Tustin to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $500

Linda Neely to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $2,992.80

Kitty Long to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $2,992.80

Angela Nilson to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $1,496.40

Elaine K. Schmitt to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $5,617.98

Peter McMullin to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $60,000

Michael J. Lyle to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $6,184

Ronald H. Lyle Jr. to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $11,880

John Butcher to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $5,360

Mary Katherine Seese to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $5,360

Judy L. Merritt to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $1,800

Linda Butcher to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $612

Wayne Township

Carol Ann Patterson, to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $150

Susan Lynn Briggs to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $150

John Robert Briggs to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $150

Waynesburg

Wilson Land Holding LLC to Benjamin M. Caldwell, for $106,000

Donald C. Keller to Cynthia May Bailey, for $50,806

William Lee Schifko Estate to David J. Davidson, for $80,800

Keith D. McClure Jr., to Kelli Krainbucher, for $128,500

James Donovan Roberts Estate to Lightning Properties LLC, for $21,000

Whiteley Township

Shawn T. Grushecky to Greylock Production LLC, for $1,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.