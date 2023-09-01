The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 10.
Cumberland Township
Don A. Lemley, et ux., to Morgan Weaver, 4 Acres, $45,000
Franklin Township
Bethaney C. Henry, et ux., to Mary C. Rush, Lot, $67,000
Gilmore Township
R&J Lumber Company, et ux., to Robert L. Keller, et ux., 1.06 Acres, $1,033.63
Morgan Township
Gregory D. Cowell, et ux., to Jeffrey S. Sholtis, et ux., .031 Acre, $1,800
Perry Township
Cauletta Sue Marriner to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, et ux., 52 Acres, O&G, $12,367.68
Wayne Township
David Woodhouse to Tyler Randall Scott Orndoff, 24 Acres, $80,000
Whiteley Township
Treehouse Series V Trust, et al., to James Deangelis, et ux., 5 Acres, $64,273
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 17.
Cumberland Township
MGM Rentals LLC to Shannon Cosgrove, Lot 258, Crucible, $31,500
Richard Jaquay, et ux., to Ricky Jarrell, Lot, $72,000
Sheri Gazes to Russell Skiles, 1 Acre, $1,000
Frank V. Oros, Jr., et al., to Carol R. Reese, Tract, $180,000
Walter F. Henderson, et al., to Walter F. Henderson, et ux., 21.754 Acres, $30,508.50
Walter F. Henderson, et al., to David Mark King, 21.591 Acres, $100,607.10
Franklin Township
Scott C. Show, Jr., to Steven J. Caldwell, et ux., Lot 19, Valley Farm Estates Plan, $195,000
Gilmore and Wayne townships
Donetta Faye Keller, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,406.25
Joyce Diane Wolfe to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $2,250
Eleanor Lesa Hall to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $3,000
Mariellen Sorenson, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $2,000
James William Bailey, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $9,000
Brian Patrick Phillips, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,125
Shawn William Phillips to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,125
Jackson and Richhill townships
Robert C. Jones, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 84.9139 Acres, O&G, $382,112.55
Jefferson Township
Frank Santucci, III to Joseph K. Venick, Tracts, $10,000
Jefferson Township and Jefferson
Agatha R. Virgin to Alexander Becka, et ux., Lot, $189,900
Monongahela Township
Matthew R. Henderson to Shailyn Henderson, Nicole Stitchick, Lot 77, Poland Plan, $55,000
Thomas Skidmore, II to Andrew P. Lemasters, Lot, $500
Springhill Township
Randy E. Bell, et ux., to DUC Hunter LLC, Tracts, O&G, $40,000
Washington Township
PNC Bank NA to Shaun Wilson, et ux., 1.38 Acres, $34,900
Wayne Township
James P. Gardner Estate aka James Gardner Estate, et al., to McMillen Family Limited Partnership, Tracts, $130,000
Whiteley Township
John Keith Agostinelli Estate aka John J. Agostinelli Estate, et al., to Timothy Yusko, et ux., 30.462 Acres, $220,000
