The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Jan. 12.
Cumberland Township
Ronald E. Shaffer Sr., Estate aka Ronald E. Shaffer Estate, et ux., to Sheri Gazes, 1 Acre, $75,000.00 (1-6-23)
Franklin Township
GC Holdings LLC to Cornerstone Care Inc., 1.320 Acres, $1,575,000.00 (1-6-23)
Franklin and Whiteley Townships
Greg W. Harding to The Mineral Company, 69.2038 Acres, O&G, $830,445.60 (1-5-23)
Freeport Township
Diana Elizabeth Pigott, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $3,3659.09 (1-5-23)
William Raymond Lauer, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $3,659.09 (1-5-23)
Kathleen M. Cogley by Atty-in-Fact, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $14,636.36 (1/5/23)
Cora Sue Nolder to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $8,272.73 (1-5-23)
Melissa Mercedes Odendahl, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $8,272.73 (1-5-23)
Orrie E. Hazelett Trust, et al., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $16,515.45 (1-5-23)
James Randall Mason, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $1,829.55 (1-5-23)
Thomas Mark Mason, et ux., Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $1,829.55 (1-5-23)
Samuel James Mason, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $1,829.55 (1-5-23)
Leslie Irene Oswald to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $1,829.55 (1-5-23)
Jackson and Richhill Townships
Ellis B. Whaley Estate, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 138.01 Acres, O&G, $56,225.27 (1-6-23)
Jefferson Township
Angela Lorin Ryniak Estate, et ux., to John Demaske, 2 Tracts, $30,000.00 (1-9-23)
Monongahela Township
Energy Harbor Generation LLC, et al., to Lawrenceville Acquisition Company LLC, Tracts, $4,260,491.70 (1-6-23)
Morgan Township
Karen F. Finogle, et ux., to James L. Teagarden, Sr., et ux., Lot 217, Mather, $14,957.70 (1-5-23)
Morris Township
John R. Hildreth, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company, LLC, et ux., 259.9 Acres, $800,000.00 (1-4-23)
Perry Township
Barbara Masters, Willow Point Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $31,936.95 (1-5-23)
Richhill Township
Carrie Lynn Herd to EQT Production Company, .0625 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (1-6-23)
Springhill Township
Victor B. Bissett, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., Acres, O&G, $31,358.18 (1-4-23)
Susan Young Kish, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $1,365.00 (1-5-23)
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Jan. 19.
Center Township
Krista Yvonne Stanley Testamentary Trust, et ux., to Ridgetop Ten LLc, 127.06 Acres, O&G, $68,595.32 (1-13-23)
Cumberland Township
Richard Joseph Hudock Estate aka Richard J Hudock Estate, et al., to Dylan Nicklow, Lots 55-56, Cales Level Lawn Plan, $95,000.00 (1-17-23)
Franklin Township
Walter O. Bumgarner, III, et ux., to Todd Victor, et ux., .463 Acre, $242,000.00 (1-13-23)
RCK Family Property LLC to Gregory S. Roberts, Lots 16-17, Montgomery Plan, $300,000.00 (1-17-23)
Freeport Township
Susan Elean Enright to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $2,000.00 (1-13-23)
Lavonne Marie Mutchler to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $14,636.36 (1-13-23)
Lois Jean George to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $3,000.00 (1-13-23)
Lucille D. Hoover, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $6,000.00 (1-13-23)
Lawrence D. Mason, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $3,000.00 (1-13-23)
Frank Karl Mast, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $3,659.09 (1-13-23)
Alvaroe Avonne Mason to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $3,000.00 (1-13-23)
Gilmore, Jackson and Wayne Townships
Tenesia Takeyama, et al., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 22 Tracts, O&G, $97,013.41 (1-13-23)
Morris Township
Robert A. Hayes to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.175 Acres, O&G, $400.00 (1-12-23)
Nancy A. Kerr to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.175 Acres, O&G, $400.00 (1-12-23)
Ann Stewart Foster A/K/A Dorothy A. Foster to CNX Gas Company LLC, 26.175 Acres, O&G, $400.00 (1-12-23)
Waynesburg Borough
William Joseph Funk to Benjamin Smeltzer, 2 Tracts, $33,000.00 (1-12-23)
Janet D. Cosgray to Steven B. Ely, Lot, $130,000.00 (1-12-23)
Waynesburg Borough and Perry Township
Daryl L. Throckmorton, et ux., to SCI Pennsylvania Funeral Services Inc., Tracts, $531,000.00 (1-12-23)
Whiteley and Perry Townships
Paula J. Smith, et al., to Bobbi Lynn Bailey, 7.111 Acres, $20,000.00 (1-12-23)
